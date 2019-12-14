Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meets top Manchester United target’s representatives as rumours of January move gain pace

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly met the representatives of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland over a possible January transfer window move. Reports from Norway claim the meeting took place in Salzburg, Austria as United continue their pursuit of a forward signing in the winter window.

Though United’s goalscoring woes seem to have taken the backseat for the time being with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood firing on all cylinders, the club hierarchy is aware of the fact that they need a striker on board, at least in the next summer window if not now.

And if reports from Norwegian outlet VG are to be believed, Solskjaer met with Haaland’s representatives in Salzburg over a possible January move. The 19-year-old has been linked with moves to Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as well and it remains to be seen whether he decides on a Premier League move early on in his career.

With the January transfer window set to open in about a fortnight, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga.