Ex-Manchester United star tells club to snub Erling Haaland and trust Martial, Rashford & Greenwood

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has advised the club against signing Red Bull Salzburg’s striking sensation, Erling Haaland. Berbatov is of the opinion that United should focus on their own players in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

The former striker went on to add that the step up from Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League could turn out to be a big one for Haaland, who has been linked with United for a January move. However, he did add that signing a striker used to the league, like Harry Kane, would be a step in the right direction.

“I don’t think United need to sign a striker in January as they have decent options up front already,” he said as reported by the ​Evening Standard. “I want ​Marcus Rashford to get better and better, I’m a big admirer of ​Anthony Martial and am keen to see Mason Greenwood get more time on the pitch.

“I think United have the talent there and signing a new striker, whether it’s an emerging talent like Haaland or the more experienced Mario Mandžukić, could discourage their young players.

“I know there’s speculation about Haaland coming to United in January. He’s a big centre-forward, an old-fashioned target man who scores tap-ins – so quite different from Rashford and Martial.

“Haaland would offer United something different, but coming from Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga would be a massive step up, so United need to think carefully about if he’s the right man and how he would fit in with their style of play.

“If they could get ​Harry Kane then that would be great, because he has everything. But it’s not going to happen.

“United fans want to see strikers who play with the element of surprise, beating defenders and shooting from different angles, so the way to deal with the pressure as a new United striker is to be different. There aren’t many strikers around who are available and would fit into United’s system.”