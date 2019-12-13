Reports: PSG superstar close to Atletico Madrid move, posts cryptic tweet after UCL win vs Galatasaray

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly on his way to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window after six and a half years with the French giants. The Uruguayan has been sidelined since the arrival of Mauro Icardi from Inter and Atletico are believed to be heavily interested in him.

Cavani was on the scoresheet as PSG beat Galatasaray 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League. He was involved in a special moment with Neymar when the Brazilian gifted him a penalty in the 84th minute, which he converted. The 32-year-old then posted a tweet after the match, thanking the fans and the team, which hinted at a possible departure.

“Unforgettable to see and feel what happened yesterday at the [Parc des Princes]. I will forever carry it with me,” Cavani tweeted.

Inolvidable ver y sentir lo q paso ayer en el Parque🙏❤ Lo llevaré eternamente conmigo. 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS Indimenticabile vedere e sentire quello che é successo ieri nel Parc. 🙏❤ Lo portaré eternamente con me. 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/WXt7PMkKNj — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) December 12, 2019

According to reports in Spanish publication AS, Atletico have approached the Uruguayan for a potential move as was confirmed by a source close to the player.

“Atlético is not the only club that has shown interest in Edinson, but it is true that it is one of the most attractive options because of what I mentioned before,” the source told AS.

“He would fit perfectly at Atlético Madrid because the team would work for him to do what he does best: score goals.”