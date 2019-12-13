Former Manchester United star rules out Jose Mourinho reunion at Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has quashed all rumours linking him with a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian was rumoured to be a transfer target for Mourinho and the Portuguese wanted him to return to the Premier League.

Fellaini, now playing for Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng, left United soon after Mourinho’s sacking last year. However, as the towering midfielder revealed himself, he is not planning a return to England and is happy in China.

He even added that Mourinho is ‘special for me’ and that the duo ‘call each other from time to time’. Fellaini wished the Portuguese tactician luck for his spell at Tottenham but ruled out a return to the Premier League.

“Jose is special for me. We text each other, we call each other from time to time. He’s taken over at Spurs and he’s doing well. I wish him all the best, but I am good where I am now,” Fellaini told Eleven Sports.