Reports: Barcelona star decides to stay at the club amidst rumours of January exit

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been looking for a way out of the club ever since the summer transfer window slammed shut. The Croatian midfielder was linked with a move to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain but a deal couldn’t materialise and he stayed put. And if reports are to be believed, he has decided against a January move after manager Ernesto Valverde has started showing faith in him.

Rakitic didn’t seem to be a part of Valverde’s plans as new signing Frenkie de Jong was preferred over him. However, in recent days, the former Sevilla star is getting his chances and has now started four matches in a row against Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Real Mallorca and Inter.

According to reports in Marca, Rakitic has decided to stay at Barcelona and will not leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window. Clubs like Inter, Juventus and Manchester United had shown interest in him but it seems like they will have to look elsewhere for a midfield signing.

Even though there are question marks over his long-term stay at the club, the report claims that there is little to no chance that Rakitic will move away in the upcoming winter window.