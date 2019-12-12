5 players Barcelona need to sell in January

It goes without saying that La Liga giants Barcelona definitely have a good squad capable of defending their Spanish top-flight title, while also contesting for the Champions League that has been eluding them for the past four seasons. Despite so, they do have some players who could be sold in January.

The key motives behind offloading them would be to free up a portion of the wage budget and also to fund a few transfers which Barcelona have been targeting since the onset of the 2019-20 season. That being said, here is FOX Sports Asia taking a look at the five players who the Catalans should sell, during the upcoming January transfer window.

1. Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona’s slow start to the 2019-20 season has got everyone talking about how the team has not performed quite up to expectations in recent times. In fact, the Blaugrana have been guilty of poor performances since May – since THAT Champions League knockout game against Liverpool, to be precise.

Since the defeat against Liverpool, several players have let the club down with inconsistent performances – and Ousmane Dembele is the most important of them all. The Frenchman joined the Camp Nou outfit from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of €125million, but he has simply failed to live up to his price tag.

When his disciplinary issues get thrown into the mix as well, one cannot help but feel that maintaining the 22-year-old seems too much of a bother for Barcelona, especially as the club have bigger hopes like winning the Champions League and retaining the La Liga trophy later this season.

2. Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo was signed by Barcelona on January 31, 2019, for a reported transfer fee of just €1million. The former Toulouse centre-back was signed by the club as their fourth-choice centre-back behind Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

Given his status as a fringe player for the club, it is obvious that Todibo is not really a part of manager Ernesto Valverde’s plans at the Camp Nou. In addition, the rise of Barcelona B player Ronald Araujo who has occasionally been called up to play with the first team has further diminished the Frenchman’s importance at the club.

Currently valued at about €10million, selling the 19-year-old right now will result in a profit for Barcelona – which can then be used to find proper, long-term successors for the likes of Gerard Pique. Reports from Spain have claimed that AC Milan are interested in signing him and hence, Barcelona have a good opportunity to cash in on him at the moment.

3. Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti arrived in Barcelona with a lot of promise. He had begun his senior professional career with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in 2012, winning both the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions in his first season itself. It was in 2016 that he joined Barcelona for €25million, and was also one of their top-performing players in the 2016-17 season.

Fondly called “Big Sam”, Umtiti’s injury record however proves he is not as “big” as fans consider him to be. The 2018 FIFA World Champion played hardly a month after his career-defining World Cup win with the France national team, as injuries forced him to stay away from his team. Clement Lenglet then took his place and the 26-year-old has not been able to displace him as a first-team starter since then.

Right now, he is only the third-choice centre-back under Ernesto Valverde, and frankly, it would serve him well if he would leave the club in January. Reports suggest that Arsenal and some Serie A clubs are interested, and some of them are even willing to match his €40million valuation – handing the Catalans a profit of €15million provided a deal is agreed.

4. Moussa Wague

Moussa Wague is another player who serves on the fringes for Barcelona. Having joined from Belgian First Division side KAS Eupen in 2018 August for €5million, Wague was signed with the sole purpose of serving as backup for their current right-backs Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto.

However, the Senegal international has not received enough opportunities to make a mark at the club – he has made just two appearances so far this season, once in the La Liga and once in the Champions League – and right now, he does not look like a long-term option either. Furthermore, reports have claimed that the Blaugranas are interested in signing yet another right-back to bolster their backline – in such a situation, allowing Wague to remain at Camp Nou would make no sense at all. It would be better to offload him and use his transfer fee to fund other signings.

5. Carles Alena

Carles Alena is one of the Barcelona stars who should not leave the club ideally – but should still be sold at least to add funds to the club’s transfer budget.

The enterprising midfielder rose through the ranks after joining the club’s famed youth academy La Masia, after which he got promoted to the senior team during the 2017-18 season. The 21-year-old also produced fine results whenever he was made a part of Barcelona’s first team. But right now, Barcelona has a lot of talented and experienced midfielders such as Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Arthur, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets, and Alena is below all of them in Ernesto Valverde’s pecking order.

The Spanish star has also been reported to be disappointed with his situation at Camp Nou – having voiced his displeasure at the management after thy failed to consult him before handing his number 21 jersey to the newly signed de Jong.

“I don’t feel good because I’ve always behaved well with the club, we have good communication. They just needed to drop me a message,” he said in a recent interview.

Given his talent and potential, it is no surprise that several Serie A and Premier League sides have decided to attempt his signing in January. It would hence be good for Barcelona to sell him right now, as they are likely to earn a good profit from his transfer.