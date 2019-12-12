Transfer News |

Fans react as Liverpool reportedly agree deal for Champions League tormentor

Fans react as Liverpool reportedly agree deal for Champions League tormentor

The latest reports from England have claimed that Liverpool have agreed on a deal with Austrian club RB Salzburg for their star winger Takumi Minamino.

On Thursday, Independent reported that Liverpool have fended off competition from several European giants including arch-rivals Manchester United, to agree on a deal in principle for Minamino who has a release clause of just £7.25million, ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

According to the English publication, Liverpool’s appreciation of the player began long before Salzburg were drawn alongside them in the same group in the UEFA Champions League, as the Reds have been keeping a close eye on the Austrian team’s talent hub, through which Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have also progressed from.

Independent further added that Christoph Freund, the sporting director of Salburg, spoke to them earlier this week to announce that the 24-year-old is ready to leave the club to join an elite European team.

“He is an outstanding player with an outstanding personality,” Freund said, before adding:

“The big clubs have been watching him and if I was them, I’d have no hesitation to sign him. Takumi is ready to take the next step in January.”

Meanwhile, fans and pundits have also spoken their mind Twitter, after reports on the deal emerged online. Check out some of the best reactions right below:

Comments