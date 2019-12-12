Former Barcelona star reveals club is interested in signing MLS superstar

It has been revealed that La Liga giants Barcelona want to sign Los Angeles FC forward and Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela, during the upcoming January transfer window.

It is the English news agency Express who reports that Vela’s international colleague and former Barcelona midfielder Jonathan dos Santos has dropped a hint on the club’s interest in the player.

Vela scored 38 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 MLS appearances in the 2019 season. He also beat another former Barcelona star – LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic – to win the 2019 MLS Most Valuable Player (MLS) award.

Upon asked about the Catalans’ reported interest in the Mexico international, dos Santos who was his national teammate, said: “As I am now on vacation, I have not had much contact with him. But it is true, he has that offer on the table [from Barcelona].”

“I don’t know what he’s going to do,” he added further.

Earlier in October, Vela himself had revealed that he would be open to joining the Spanish side, while also adding that the club did try to sign him last January.

Vela was speaking with the New York Times in an exclusive interview when he made the above admission.

“Who could say no to playing with [Lionel] Messi for four months and then come back to L.A.? Enjoy, learn and then come back home,” the 30-year-old had replied when asked about a potential loan move to the Camp Nou.