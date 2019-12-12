Reports: Barcelona keeping tabs on 19-year-old Italian wonderkid ahead of potential summer move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga defending champions Barcelona are interested in signing Chievo Verona youngster Emanuel Vignato at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

19-year-old Vignato is a regular first-team starter for Italian second-division side Chievo Verona and the Italy Under-20 national team, and has earned a lot of praise from pundits for his recent performances for both club and country.

He joined Chievo Verona as a youth player and rose through the ranks before getting promoted to the senior team in the 2017-18 season. So far, he has made 26 senior appearances for the club and has recorded two goals and two assists.

Meanwhile, it is Express who reports that Barcelona are keeping tabs on the youngster.

The English news agency further claims that Serie A clubs Juventus, Inter Milan and Lazio, Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also interested in signing him.

According to the publication, it is Barcelona who lead the transfer race for him at the moment, because they have already tracked his progress by sending scouts to watch play during Serie B matches.

Vignato himself has expressed his love for the club in a recent interview.

“Where do I see myself in 10 years? I hope as high as possible, playing with a strong team,” the midfielder told DAZN in a recent interview, adding, “Barcelona are the most beautiful side to watch, Guardiola is the best coach.”