Reports: Liverpool eye January move for Japan international

According to the latest reports, Liverpool are keen on signing RB Salzburg star Takumi Minamino during the upcoming January transfer window.

Take a look at the tweet shared below:

Liverpool are ready to move for Red Bull Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino in January. He has a release clause of just £7.25 million. (via @_pauljoyce) pic.twitter.com/uKNYzSRS6g — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) December 12, 2019

As you can see, it is Paul Joyce, a football correspondent for The Times, who claims that Liverpool “are ready” to move for Minamino in January. The Japan international reportedly has a release clause of just £7.25million, making it easy for the Reds to pursue a deal.

Meanwhile, Goal claims that according to various sources, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards believes Minamino to be worth more than treble his release clause, and that they are now leading the transfer race to sign him, thanks to the work put in by their recruitment staff to unearth the clause.

Goal also reports that a deal could be completed by the Reds even before the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

At the same time, The Athletic reporter James Pearce wrote on Twitter that the fact that Manchester United and a few Serie A and Bundesliga clubs were interested in Minamino ahead of a potential move next summer, encouraged Liverpool into making an offer for him during the winter itself.

Check out the tweet below:

Understand it's highly likely that Minamino joins Liverpool in January. Expect it to happen. Exciting deal. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 12, 2019

If Minamino joins the Merseyside outfit, he will become the third ex-Salzburg player in their squad, alongside Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.