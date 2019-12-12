Reports: Barcelona keen on re-signing former star next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Thiago Alcantara – who currently plays for Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich – is set for a sensational return to his former club Barcelona, who are interested in re-signing him next summer.

This is according to the German news agency Sport Bild, who reports that Thiago, who used to be a regular first-team starter for Bayern Munich under recent times, has suffered heavily under the change of management from recently sacked Niko Kovac to Hansi Flick, the current caretaker manager of the German giants.

The 28-year-old who made 42 appearances across various competitions for Bayern in the 2018-19 season was benched following Kovac’s sacking, and out of the six appearances he has made since then, he was in the starting XI only thrice.

Sport Bild further adds that Thiago is unhappy in Germany at the moment, as a result of which he favours a return to Spain. The star central midfielder’s current situation has also alerted Barcelona as per various sources, and they want to re-sign him next summer in a bid to consolidate their own midfield.

Right now, Barcelona’s most favoured choices in midfield include Frenkie de Jong, Arthur and Sergio Busquets, while Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Carles Alena have fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

Reports from Spain suggest that Rakitic, Vidal and/or Alena could be offloaded in January, leaving space for Thiago to return – should he decide to do so at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.