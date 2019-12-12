Reports: Chelsea could use star player in deal to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace superstar Wilfried Zaha is currently one of the hottest properties in England and a January move for the winger cannot be ruled out with Premier League giants Chelsea stepping up their interest in him. And if reports are to be believed, they might be benefitted by Palace’s interest in one of their star players.

Zaha was linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window earlier this year but Palace’s London rivals decided to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille instead in a club-record move. The former Manchester United player thus stayed put at Palace but continued to be linked with a winter move away from the club.

According to reports in The Guardian, Chelsea have made Zaha their priority signing in the upcoming January transfer window. Their transfer ban was halved last week and thus they can sign players in the winter window. The report claims that Palace are interested in Olivier Giroud, which could facilitate Zaha’s move to Frank Lampard’s side.

The report goes on to add that Lampard has been given a massive £150m budget to strengthen the squad after they failed to bring any new players in the summer window. Zaha has been valued at £80m by Crystal Palace. With the January window set to open in just over a fortnight, expect more updates on this transfer saga.