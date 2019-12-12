Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing Chelsea striker to play with Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on bringing in a striker in the coming transfer windows, and could turn their attention to Chelsea to find their choice of player.

Don Balon are reporting that Madrid have eyes on Tammy Abraham after a brilliant start to the season for the forward. Abraham has benefited from the arrival of new Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard, and has been scoring goals for fun so far.

Abraham has 13 goals and four assists so far in all competitions, and bagged an important goal early against Lille in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) too, ensuring the Blues make it safely through to the knockout stages of the competition.

Tammy Abraham on dream rise from Chelsea academy to first team starter

Real Madrid signed Luka Jovic in the summer transfer window, but he is yet to fire this term, and reports suggest he could be sold early after failing to make an impact.

The report suggests that Tammy Abraham could cost £42million despite his inexperience at the top level of football, and Los Blancos would be well served to make their offer for him as soon as possible.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard may also welcome the move since he knows all about the abilities of Abraham, having seen a bit of him during his days at Stamford Bridge.