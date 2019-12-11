Chelsea handed January transfer boost after comments from Premier League manager regarding star defender

Chelsea need to head into the January transfer window with eyes on fixing their leaky defence, and it appears that the Blues just might get the player they have been after for a while.

Nathan Ake may be currently at Bournemouth, but his future is almost surely bound to be away from the Vitality Stadium. His manager Eddie Howe has now conceded that certain things may be out of his hands.

“It would be obviously my wish to hold onto everybody but some of these things are out of our control,” he said.

“We will wait and see. I don’t want to give you evasive answers but I am in no control of that at the moment.

“A lot of things with transfers [from] trying to bring players in, trying to keep the squad we have is out of my hands.

“Obviously, we will be doing our best to be as strong as we can into the second half of the season.”

Apart from Chelsea, even Manchester City are reported to have been interested in signing Ake, but considering his past at Stamford Bridge, it looks likely that the defender would choose to represent Chelsea for a second stint in his career.