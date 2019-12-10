Reports: Real Madrid, Liverpool on high alert as PSG superstar’s contract talks stall

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Premier League leaders Liverpool have been driven into a state of high alert, as Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe halted his contract talks just weeks before the upcoming winter transfer window in January.

This is according to Marca, who reports that PSG are “eager” to extend Mbappe’s contract which ends in 2022, but the player “has shown no intention” of putting pen to paper for the time being.

It is not a secret that the 1998-born Frenchman is one of the most sought-after footballers in the world at the moment, after the 20-year-old won the FIFA World Cup with the France national team in 2018, before ending the 2018-19 season as the second top goal-scorer in all of Europe, just three goals behind Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Earlier during the ongoing 2019-20 season, Mbappe publicly revealed that he would like to leave PSG to seek new challenges elsewhere in Europa, and it is also well-known that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of the youngster’s talent.

Of late, the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool have also expressed considerable interest in him.

Neither Liverpool nor Real Madrid have submitted an official bid for him just yet, but with the January transfer window just around the corner, it is expected that both teams will make a move for him soon enough.