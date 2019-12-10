Reports: Chelsea in negotiations with Serie A giants over want-away star

Chelsea FC received positive news last week from the Court of Arbitration for Sports regarding their transfer ban. CAS decided to overturn the embargo levied by FIFA by cutting it in half, which the Blues had already served. As a result, new avenues have opened up for the London side, with both incomings and outgoings likely.

According to a report by The Sun, Chelsea are in active discussions with Inter Milan regarding the sale of Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman has been relegated to a bit-part role this season due to the emergence of Tammy Abraham. With the club’s ban overturned, he is expected to depart in January 2020.

Inter Milan are among the sides interested in his services. The Nerazzurri are short of options up-front due to an injury to Alexis Sanchez. The two forwards currently in the first team – Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez – are both deployed at the same time in Antonio Conte’s system, leaving them with no cover.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have themselves been linked with moves for several players. The Blues are said to be keen on Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, while Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell remain long-term targets. Giroud, along with Pedro and Marcos Alonso, are expected to leave in the coming months.