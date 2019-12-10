Reports: Manchester City turn to Chelsea target to solve defensive woes

Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the fierce Manchester derby at the weekend, and the game exposed the defensive frailties of Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

The Sky Blues lost Vincent Kompany at the start of the campaign, and despite the hype, failed to replace the Belgian in the centre back position.

It ended up costing City dearly as they find themselves fourteen points behind league leaders Liverpool before Christmas and with virtually no chance of retaining the Premier League crown.

‘I like to watch City play’ – Guardiola

Further injuries to the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones has left the Champions thin at the back, and the January transfer window could see some recruitment in that regard.

Sky Sports are reporting that Nathan Ake is being considered as an option by Guardiola to strengthen his defence come January, even though multiple reports suggested he was heading back to Chelsea in the winter.

The Bournemouth defender has been exceptional for the Cherries since making the permanent move from Stamford Bridge, and is expected to now see a bidding war between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Frank Lampard’s rapidly improving Blues.

Chelsea’s transfer ban was recently lifted, so expect the Londoners to go all out when it comes to bringing back Ake to the Bridge.