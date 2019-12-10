Reports: Barcelona to trigger €110million release clause of key target in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are so keen on signing Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez during the upcoming January transfer window that they are even willing to trigger his €110million release clause to force him out of the Italian team.

This is according to Diario Sport, who reports that Lautaro Martinez continues to top Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde’s wishlist for January, despite Inter Milan’s reluctance to sell him.

The Blaugranas are keen on signing a young striker as a potential successor for the ageing Luis Suarez, and Suarez himself has previously encouraged the club to do so.

“Barcelona are looking for or want to bring another number nine and it is nothing strange, it is the reality of football. It will be better for me and better for the club,” he had said during a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Diario Sport reports that the Serie A club’s reluctance to sell the young striker could result in Barcelona triggering his release clause – provided the player himself is interested in a move to Spain.

At the same time, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta expressed hope that they can keep the 22-year-old striker for themself, despite the ongoing interest from the La Liga defending champions.

“He [Martinez] is a good boy and is grateful to Inter, and this is not the time to talk about a possible transfer or contract renewal. Lautaro knows very well the trust we have for him,” he said.