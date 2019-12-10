Reports: Manchester United pick Atletico Madrid star to replace Paul Pogba

Manchester United have just about started to get back on their feet after successive wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, and the Red Devils would have the added bonus of a returning Paul Pogba from injury soon too.

However, the Frenchman’s long term future at United remains doubtful, with Real Madrid waiting in the wings and Zinedine Zidane ready to pounce at any given moment.

With Pogba doing nothing to quell the rumours, United have been forced to look for reinforcements, and AS are reporting that one man that has been shortlisted to join the midfield ranks is Saul Niguez.

The Atletico Madrid star is very much a part of the plans of Diego Simeone, but has garnered interest from several top European clubs, though Atleti have done well to keep their midfield general for now.

United have suffered in their midfield this season, with periodic injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic. It is well documented that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs backup in the central area, and might well consider Saul as the man ready to take the spot in midfield.

The start of the January transfer window should clear things up in this regard.