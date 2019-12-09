Reports: Premier League clubs on high alert as Real Madrid targets €200million-worth player sales

As per the latest reports, Real Madrid need to complete player sales worth €200million before the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season, in order to balance their books as per FIFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

It is Express that claims that the Spanish news agency Marca have reported that Real Madrid have spent too much money to sign new players, especially over the last few seasons in their bid to overthrow arch-rivals Barcelona from the top of the La Liga table.

For instance, Los Blancos spent €298million in the 2019 summer transfer window alone – as they signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100million, Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for €60million, Eder Militao from FC Porto for €50million, Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais for €48million and Rodrygo Goes from Santos for €40million. However, they were unable to make money back through the sales of Mateo Kovacic and Keylor Navas among others.

As a result, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is fine with the club attempting to sell James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz during the upcoming January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been linked with Bale, while Arsenal and the United are said to be keen on signing Rodriguez.

Isco has been targeted by Manchester City but Zidane is likely to keep him for the remainder of the season before offloading him in the summer.