Reports: Chelsea star in talks to reunite with former manager at Serie A giants

According to reports, Chelsea star Marcos Alonso is being targeted by his former manager Antonio Conte, who is currently the boss of Serie A club Inter Milan.

The Italian news agency Gazzetta.it claims that both Conte and Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta are keen to sign the Spanish left-back from Chelsea after he started struggling for first-team action since new coach Frank Lampard took charge at the Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

The defender and Real Madrid academy product has only played seven times in the ongoing 2019-20 season, and according to Daily Mail, he has even been told that he can leave the club in January.

In case you did not know, Alonso has prior experience of playing in the Serie A, having featured for Fiorentina between 2013 and 2016.

It has also been reported that the 28-year-old himself wants to return to the Serie A in January, as he reportedly misses Italy.

In 2016, it was Antonio Conte who brought Alonso to Chelsea, and right now, he wants to sign the defender once again on loan with no obligation to buy – according to the English publication.

But Chelsea want to sell him outright if possible and replace him with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell or Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.