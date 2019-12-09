Reports: Real Madrid star wants move to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are keen to secure the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United as soon as possible, and it appears one Los Blancos star might be ready to be a part of a swap deal.

It was reported that Manchester United would be offered two players in exchange for Pogba, those two players being Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, and it appears that the latter could be up for a move to Old Trafford.

Eldesmarque are reporting that Rodriguez would prefer making the switch to United, where the promise of first team football could help him reignite a stuttering career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both Bale and Rodriguez were expected to light up La Liga after signing for the Madrid club, but have been unable to receive regular starting opportunities under current head coach Zinedine Zidane.

James is reportedly being offered to Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers as well by his agent Jorge Mendes, but the understanding is that the Colombian would prefer a move to a much bigger side in Manchester United.

Whether United are willing to sell Pogba is the most important piece of the puzzle however, with the Red Devils unwilling to accept any offer below £105m plus James Rodriguez as a part of the deal.