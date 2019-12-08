Barcelona star makes decision on future amid Juventus, Inter Milan interest

On Saturday, Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic started his third game in a row for his club, against La Liga side Real Mallorca. After the match which Barcelona won 5-2, the Croatian midfielder announced that he is here to stay.

“Lots of things have happened in the last few months,” Rakitic said, before adding:

“Sometimes, things happen that you can’t understand, but you have to accept it.”

“It’s happened to me. No one gives you anything.”

“I want to give my all and if I can play here then I’ve always said that there’s no better place than Barcelona to keep winning trophies, it’s the perfect place for me.”

“I want to enjoy myself and try to help the team improve. I’m giving my best and if it can be like it has been in the last few games then that’s even better,” the 31-year-old explained further, before concluding:

“I’m here to play and take advantage of the minutes I get to earn the trust of the coach and my team-mates.”

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 34 points, while second-placed Real Madrid also have the same number of points.

In their next game, Lionel Messi and co will play against Inter Milan in the Champions League, on 11th December.

Quotes via Goal.