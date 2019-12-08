Reports: Real Madrid ready to offer two out-of-favour stars in exchange for Paul Pogba

As per the latest reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has decided to offload two out-of-favour stars – Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez – in exchange for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Daily Mail claims that Spanish news agency El Desmarque reports that Real Madrid are keen to sign Pogba either in the upcoming January transfer window or during the next summer, and could offer both Bale and Rodriguez to “sweeten” any deal.

Recently, it was reported that both Bale and Rodriguez are surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodriguez is no longer a part of the starting XI under Zidane, and Bale was in news for allegedly mocking the club by posing with the controversial “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order” flag after the Welshman led his national team to the UEFA Euro 2020.

Daily Mail further reports that Manchester United value Pogba at about £150million, which in turn means that Real Madrid will have to put forth a big offer if they were to convince the Red Devils to let the star midfielder leave.

Meanwhile, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is currently out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad due to injury, and is expected to make a return to the Premier League side later this month.