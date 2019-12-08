Reports: Liverpool superstar rejects Real Madrid transfer due to surprising reason

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has rejected a transfer move to Real Madrid, due to a very surprising reason – he does not want to play alongside Sergio Ramos!

This is according to Spanish news agency El Desmarque, who reports that in the past few weeks, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been testing the possibility of bringing a world-class footballer like Mohamed Salah to his club – Salah refused to leave Liverpool and join Los Blancos as he did not want to join forces with veteran defender Ramos.

In case you did not know, both Ramos and Salah have a shared history with each other – the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final.

The Liverpool forward has reportedly not forgiven the injury that Ramos caused him in the final of the 2017-18 UCL final. The former Sevilla centre-back tugged at Salah’s arm during a tackle and brought him down to the ground, causing the latter to leave the field in pain.

Real Madrid eventually won the match 3-1 and Liverpool felt Salah’s absence badly. They had to wait for another year to win the competition, and as per the Spanish news agency’s report, the Egyptian ace is yet to forgive Ramos for what happened nearly two years ago.