Reports: Barcelona contact ex-Arsenal starlet over January move

Barcelona rolled back the years as they thrashed RCD Mallorca by five goals to two. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Luis Suarez all scored to propel the team to La Liga summit. However, worries over Suarez’s age and declining form remain and the club has now identified a player to bring in as his replacement.

According to a report from El Desmarque, Barcelona have made contact with super-agent Mino Raiola regarding his client, Donyell Malen. The former Arsenal attacker is in scintillating form this season for PSV Eindhoven and has even earned a national team call-up.

The Blaugrana are looking for Luis Suarez’s replacements, with the star striker entering his twilight years. The attacker cannot play each and every game at the moment and thus the club is looking to bring in his back-up and potentially his replacement, as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the report claims that Malen’s transfer to Spain has been backed by current Netherlands head coach, Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman himself has been the subject of links to Camp Nou, as reported previously stated him to be a candidate for the managerial job, should the club part ways with Ernesto Valverde.

Malen has scored sixteen times and provided seven assists across all competitions in twenty-two games so far.