Reports: Manchester United make £21 Million bid for Serie A breakthrough star

Manchester United are going through a rather unusual season, as they pick the points against the ‘top’ teams while dropping them against the ‘bottom’ ones. Despite that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to add new blood to his squad in January. One Serie A star has been linked with the Red Devils, with reports indicating that a bid has been submitted.

According to a report by the Express, Manchester United have submitted a £21 Million bid for Swedish winger, Dejan Kulusevski. The Atalanta-owned youngster is spending the season on loan at Parma and has attracted interest owing to his top-drawer performances.

Inter Milan are one of the sides keen on his services, with Antonio Conte looking to add depth to the forward areas. United are looking to do the same, as they remain short of options up-front following the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are on a peculiar run at the moment. The Red Devils have beaten both Tottenham and Manchester City within a space of three days but faced difficulties getting past the bottom-tier teams prior to that. Their next match sees them take on one such team, as they invite struggling Everton to Old Trafford.