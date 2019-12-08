Reports: Chelsea set to break club, league record to sign Manchester United target

Chelsea FC are in back in business after the Court of Arbitration for Sports cut their transfer ban in half. The Blues, having already served half of their ban in the summer, are free to spend again in January, and are said to be interested in several targets. Reports now claim that they are now ready to break several records to bring in one Manchester United target.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Chelsea are set to break the bank to sign key Manchester United target, Jadon Sancho. The Blues are free to spend in January and are preparing a bid in the region of £100 Million for the Englishman.

If Chelsea do indeed bring in the Borussia Dortmund star for the fee reported, they will not only break their club record but also the league record. Sancho, in turn, will become the most expensive England player ever and the most expensive league transfer as well. The current record is held by Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United from Juventus for a fee of £89 Million back in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also said to be keen on Leicester City full-back, Ben Chilwell. RB Leipzig star striker, Timo Werner, is also on their radar, as is ex-player Nathan Ake.