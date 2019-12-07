Ernesto Valverde accepts Barcelona star could leave in January with Manchester United waiting to make a move

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has hinted at a possible exit of midfielder Arturo Vidal in the upcoming January transfer window. The Chilean has recently been linked with a move away from the club despite having a decent first season with the Catalan giants after arriving from Bayern Munich ahead of the last season.

The 32-year-old was previously rumoured to be on his way to Italy but The Mirror now claim that Manchester United are interested in getting the combative midfielder on board in the January window. The report adds that the deal could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side around £13 million.

When quizzed about his situation ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga encounter against Real Mallorca, Valverde said Barcelona ‘will see what happens’ once the January window opens. He even added that the club have a ‘lot of midfielders’ on their roster, hinting that Vidal might leave them.

“Vidal is our player. We are happy with him. There are so many rumours. We will see tomorrow if he plays or not.

“And when the January transfer window arrives, we will see what happens. There’s a lot of things going on in January but it’s true that we have a lot of midfielders,” Valverde said in the pre-match press conference.