Setback for Manchester United as key target’s manager confirms contract renewal talks

On Saturday, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed that he would try to offer Manchester United target James Maddison a new contract, hoping that the star midfielder will sign it to extend his time at the club instead of joining the Old Trafford outfit.

In case you did not know, the midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be confident of signing him next summer.

Meanwhile, Maddison himself has spoken to former teammate Harry Maguire about a potential move to Old Trafford. But according to Brendan Rodgers, Leicester are currently on an upward trajectory and that forced him to reject a move to Arsenal and sign a new long-term deal at the King Power Stadium.

And after signing a new deal worth around £40million, the former Liverpool boss has urged the likes of Maddison to do the same as well.

In a recent interview, he was asked about Maddison and co making decisions on their future, to which he replied: “Hopefully, they will see how we have worked together here and the ambition I have for the club, will make them think in terms of where we want to go.”

“This is a club with big ambition, that’s why I’ve committed for such a long period, and once they’re here, they will hopefully feel that ambition and see the progress,” he added further.

Quotes via Metro.