Reports: Real Madrid ready to include new signing in a deal to sign Arsenal star in January

Arsenal football club are going through their worst period in recent history and some of their top players are now looking for a way out of the club, if reports are to be believed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is headlining the list of players who want to move away and the Gabon international might leave in January itself.

Reports had emerged earlier today that Aubameyang has pulled out of contract talks with the club and is now ready to listen to offers from other clubs as the Gunners are enduring their worst winless run in 42 years. Real Madrid, who have been interested in the striker since his Borussia Dortmund days, have now entered the market for him again.

According to reports in The Mirror, Los Blancos are ready to include their out of favour forward, Luka Jovic, who signed for them in the summer transfer window from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this year, in a deal to convince Arsenal into selling Aubameyang. And the La Liga giants want to complete the transfer in the upcoming January window itself.

Though Arsenal are keen to hold on to the former AC Milan striker, they are aware of the fact that he might leave on a free deal once his contract runs down in 2021. As a result, they might be forced to let him leave for a substantial transfer fee before he enters the last year of his contract.