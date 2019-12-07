As per the latest reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have apparently pulled out of a potential deal for RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland, and that has helped Manchester United emerge leaders in the transfer race for the 19-year-old.

So far this season, Haaland has been linked with a host of teams throughout Europe, as he appears all set to leave his current club RB Salzburg. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Liverpool are a few teams that have reportedly expressed interest in him – apart from Manchester United, of course.

The 19-year-old has been performing brilliantly this season, having scored 15 goals in 13 league games so far.

He has also scored eight goals in five appearances so far in the 2019-20 Champions League, and is also the top-scorer in the competition as of right now.

Meanwhile, it is Express that claims that Manchester United’s hopes of signing Haaland have been “given a huge boost”, as Bayern Munich have reportedly decided against making a move for the young striker.

In case you do not remember, the son of former footballer Alf Inge Haaland played under current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while he was a manager at Norwegian club Molde, and therefore it has already been claimed that the player would favour a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are, however, yet to make an official bid for him, ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.