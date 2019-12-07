Reports: Frank Lampard shortlists eight players for Chelsea to sign ahead of January transfer window

Chelsea fans would be elated to learn that the club’s transfer window ban has been officially lifted, allowing the Blues to enter the January transfer window market and do the business they need to reach the Premier League pinnacle once again.

Many believe that the lack of transfers was a blessing in disguise for the London club, as new head coach Frank Lampard put his faith in youth and the results are there for all to see.

Chelsea find themselves comfortably in the top four heading into the busy Christmas period, but the possibility of doing good business in January seems too hard to turn down.

The Express are reporting that Lampard has his eyes on as many as eight potential targets in January, and the number one priority is bringing Jadon Sancho to Stamford Bridge.

Lifting of Chelsea transfer ban is a “good thing” – Lampard

The Borussia Dortmund man has been heavily linked with Manchester United as well, so expect Chelsea to go all out if they do indeed believe that signing the England International is an absolute necessity at this point.

Additionally, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has also been named, as has CSKA Moscow star Fedor Chalov, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Lyon star Moussa Dembele, Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell and Bournemouth central defender Nathan Ake.

It remains to be seen how many, if any, of the aforementioned players make their way to the bridge in January.