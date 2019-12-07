Reports: Arsenal superstar set to quit over club direction, Manchester United interested

Manchester United may have been handed a major boost in terms of their plans in the transfer window as reports suggest one Arsenal superstar could be on the way out.

The Gunners have been woeful in the Premier League this season with just four wins from 15 games, and it appears to have frustrated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no end, if reports from The Mirror are to be believed.

The Gabonese International has been one of the few positives in a rather poor campaign for the North London side this season, and his impressive return of 53 goals in 83 games since joining from Borussia Dortmund has been the catalyst for a decent finish in the last two seasons for Arsenal.

‘It’s totally up to the club’ – Ljungberg on his Arsenal future

However, following a complete collapse of the team this term, it appears he has had enough, and will leave in the summer transfer window next year.

Manchester United were linked with signing Aubameyang before he made the switch to Arsenal, and were again reportedly in for him last summer, so expect the Red Devils to be keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Arsenal look set to replace interim boss Freddie Ljungberg at the helm soon after he failed to bring a change in fortunes, so perhaps this might be the last straw for Aubameyang as well.