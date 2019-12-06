Reports: Manchester United ready to make January move for Tottenham Hotspur star

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has cleared his stance about his future at the club. The Denmark international wants a move away from Spurs in January or in the next summer transfer window with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United interested in his signature.

According to reports in Mirror, United are planning to make a January bid for Eriksen to stop him from making a move away from the Premier League next summer on a free deal. The Spurs playmaker’s contract with the North London-based club is set to run down in the summer, when he will be free to join any other club on a free deal.

Manchester United were interested in getting Eriksen on board in the summer window earlier this year as well but he decided against making the move to Manchester because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side couldn’t qualify for UEFA Champions League while Spurs did. Tottenham reportedly blocked his move to Madrid and Juventus in the hope that he will pen a new deal with the club.

However, despite Jose Mourinho’s arrival, he wants to move on from the club after a six-year association. It remains to be seen whether United make a January move for Eriksen or not.