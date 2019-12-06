Reports: Chelsea make contact with Premier League star over future move

Frank Lampard admitted in his pre-Aston Villa press conference that Chelsea are expecting to hear the verdict of their transfer ban appeal very soon. Rumours circulating around seem to suggest that the Blues will indeed be free to sign player starting from January 2020. As such, they have made contact with one star.

According to a report by the Independent, Chelsea have made contact with intermediaries over Wilfried Zaha’s transfer in the future. The Blues could buy the Ivorian in January, provided they match Crystal Palace’s asking price. However, the report claims that they are likely to wait until next summer before bringing him on board.

Furthermore, Independent reports that Zaha’s agent, Federico Pasotrello, is trying to orchestrate a move for his client to Stamford Bridge and has even spoken to director Marina Granovskaia about the same. Pastorello did the same earlier in the summer, when he helped his client Romelu Lukaku seal a big-money move to Inter Milan from Manchester United.

Zaha was linked with a summer move to Arsenal, with the Gunners even putting forward a structured deal to Crystal Palace. However, the move fell through, resulting in the Ivory Coast international leaving his agency and linking up with Pastorello. Arsenal, meanwhile, went for Lille star Nicolas Pepe instead.

Chelsea will be free to sign player next summer, however, a positive decision from Court of Arbitration for Sports could see their ban reduced, thus enabling them to buy in January 2020.