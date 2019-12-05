Reports: Top Manchester United target & UCL star available for only £17m in January

Manchester United want to complete at least two signings in the upcoming January transfer window. With the team in need of reinforcements in the midfield and forward line, the Red Devils could be involved in a deal or two in the upcoming window and if reports are to be believed, they have received a huge boost in their search for a striker, with Erling Haaland believed to be on top of their wishlist.

Haaland joined Red Bull Salzburg in January earlier this year from Norwegian club Molde, which was previously managed by current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has since scored 27 goals in 20 matches for the club this season, eight of which have come in the Champions League.

According to reports in German publication BILD (via Sportsmole), Haaland has a release clause of just £17 million in his contract which means United can sign the towering striker for that price in the January transfer window. The Premier League giants wouldn’t think twice before paying the aforementioned amount for a striker as talented as the Norwegian.

The fact that Solskjaer has coached Haaland at Molde makes United the slight favourites for his signature with clubs like RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund said to be interested in him as well. United have been linked with Juventus outcast Mario Mandzukic as well and it remains to be seen whether they make a move in the January window for a forward signing or not.