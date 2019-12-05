Reports: PSG could ask Real Madrid to include star player in any potential bid for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been the subject of interest from both La Liga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona and they are ready to enter into another transfer battle after failing to sign Neymar from the French giants. And if reports are to be believed, PSG have made their expectations known to Los Blancos.

Madrid were after Mbappe’s teammate Neymar in the summer transfer window, along with Barcelona, but the Catalan giants ultimately overtook them in the chase for the Brazilian and then themselves failed to complete the move. While Barcelona are expected to retain their interest in their former player, Madrid are trying to move in for Mbappe.

If reports from Spanish publication AS are to be believed, PSG want Real Madrid to include Vinicius Junior in any potential deal for the French youngster. Vinicius hasn’t featured heavily for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season and the Paris-based outfit believe that the Brazilian could turn out to be a great replacement for Mbappe.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is a big fan of his compatriot and is sure that the youngster will turn out to be a world class player. As a result of which, they will ask Madrid to allow Vinicius to make a move to Paris if Mbappe is to go the other way.