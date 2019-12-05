The latest word around the rumour mill is that Bernard Arnault, the third richest man of the world, wants to buy Serie A giants AC Milan – and also sign Lionel Messi as their first-choice attacker.

This is according to Spanish news agency AS, who reports via GiveMeSport that Arnault, who oversees an empire of more than 60 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, is worth $101.2 billion, making it quite possible for him to buy a football club like AC Milan.

According to the report, if Arnault ends up buying AC Milan, they would naturally become the richest club in the world as he apparently plans to invest heavily.

AS further reports that the billionaire is also targeting two high-priority arrivals – that of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Messi will turn 33-years-old at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season, but his recent Ballon d’Or 2019 win and his ongoing run of good form have reportedly caused Arnault to target him for the next summer, as per the Spanish publication.

As for Guardiola, AC Milan only appointed their current manager Stefano Pioli in October, but he hasn’t done too much so far to improve the Italian club’s position in the Serie A table – which is why he could lose his job if Guardiola agrees to leave City for them.

