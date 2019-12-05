Reports: Barcelona ready to offer €120m plus two star players for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is probably the hottest property in the European transfer market. The youngster, who starred in France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup victory, looks set to be on his way out of PSG in the upcoming summer transfer window with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona ready to invest heavily in his signature.

Los Blancos re reportedly the favourites for Mbappe’s signature after failing to land Neymar in the summer. Barcelona, on the other hand, are on the lookout for another world-class forward signing as well and believe the young Frenchman could be the answer to all their problems.

According to reports in El Chiringuito TV, the Catalan giants are ready to submit a massive bid for Mbappe which would see two of their players move to the Ligue 1 side. The report claims that Barcelona will offer Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, along with €120 million, to convince PSG into selling Mbappe.

While Dembele has been struggling with injuries ever since he joined the Camp Nou outfit from Borussia Dortmund, Griezmann hasn’t been very impressive and with reports that Lionel Messi isn’t a big fan of the former Atletico star, he might be on his way out of the club as well.