Former Arsenal captain favourite to replace Unai Emery as next Gunners boss

Arsenal are in dire need of some inspiration at the moment, with confidence among the players low and morale seeing a huge dip despite the sacking of Unai Emery recently.

Freddie Ljungberg has been named interim Arsenal head coach while the Gunners’ management search for the best possible option to replace Emery as permanent boss, and reports suggest a replacement may already have been found.

A number of high profile names were linked with the Arsenal top job including Brendan Rodgers, Massimiliano Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and even Eddie Howe, but French newspaper Nice Matin are claiming that Patrick Vieira is the favourite to become the next head coach.

Vieira was an integral part of the “Invicibles” of Arsenal well over a decade ago, and even captained the side during their glory days under Arsene Wenger, but the current Nice manager has been playing down talk of him taking over the reins in North London.

“I feel like it vexes you more than me or the club,” he told reporters recently in Ligue 1 when asked to comment on the speculation surrounding the Arsenal job.

“There is nothing to say about it. There is nothing serious, nothing real. I have no comments to make about that.”

Regardless, Arsenal fans just might be happy to see their inspirational former skipper make a glorious return.