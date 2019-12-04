Reports: Zinedine Zidane insistent on bringing Manchester United star to Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is well aware that though Real Madrid are on the way up, their squad might not be strong enough to sustain a title challenge as things stand. Reinforcements may be needed in the January transfer window.

One of the players that Zidane wants to bring to the Santiago Bernabeu is a man he has chased for a while now, but without any luck. That happens to be Paul Pogba.

Manchester United have stuck to their guns on Pogba, who has been out with injury at a crucial time in the Red Devils’ season, but Zidane’s insistence on signing the Frenchman might prove to be too much to handle.

‘I am sorry for him, but he’ll find a new team soon’ – Zidane reacts to sacking of Emery

Marca are reporting that the emergence of talented midfield players such as Federico Valverde hasn’t changed Zidane’s stance on wanting to sign Pogba, and it could result in another offer being prepared.

Any move for Pogba could cost the Galacticos at least 120 million euros, but as Zidane himself admitted on 1 November, nobody really compares to the World Cup winning star.

“I don’t think Valverde is like Pogba,” Zidane said, making it clear that he believes Pogba is something special.

Apart from Pogba, the likes of Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen have also emerged as potential options, but it is clear who Los Blancos really want.