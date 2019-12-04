Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops major hint about his next club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have revealed all but the name of his next club as he gets ready to take on a new challenge in his glorious career.

The Swede announced earlier this year that he wasn’t going to continue playing at Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy, and has now revealed details that could more or less tie him to a former club of his own.

In an interview with GQ Italy, Zlatan spoke openly and candidly about his future, and admitted he was going back to Italy. The former Manchester United striker also said that it was a club with history and one that needs to win again.

Could Zlatan Ibrahmovic be heading to Man United? | The John Dykes Show

“I will go to a team that has to win again, that has to renew its history, that is looking for of a challenge against all. Only then will I be able to find the necessary stimuli to surprise you again…. As a footballer it is not just a matter of choosing a team, there are other factors that must square. Even in the interests of my family … See you soon in Italy, “Ibra revealed in the interview.

By our estimation, this club is most likely AC Milan, for whom Ibrahimovic played till 2012, and this bit of news would also confirm several reports claiming that a deal has already been agreed between player and club.