Reports: Eduardo Camavinga asking price revealed amid Manchester United, Barcelona interest

According to reports, Stade Rennais star Eduardo Camavinga may be open to moving to another club during the upcoming January transfer window – if the interested teams like Manchester United are willing to shell out at least £51million for him.

It is L’Equipe that reports via SportsMole that both Barcelona and Manchester United have been informed that they will have to pay a transfer fee of at least £51million, so as to secure Camavinga’s services in January or next June.

Meanwhile, it was only during last week that Olivier Letang, the President of Stade Rennais confirmed that he is preparing for talks with the young midfielder.

“If it only depended on me, I would like to keep him for another 10 years,” Letang said, before adding:

“Aside from that, there are approaches, a market and the desires of the player.”

“We will meet to discuss it a little later on – probably at the end of the season.”

17-year-old Camavinga made his first-team debut for the Rennais in 2019 April at the age of 16.

So far this season, he has made 16 appearances and has scored one goal till date. He also played for France’s Under-21 team against Georgia on Friday, after obtaining French citizenship two weeks ago.