Reports: Manchester United handed big blow as key target chooses Real Madrid, Barcelona as his likely destinations

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United have been handed a major blow in the transfer market, as their key target Jadon Sancho has decided that either Real Madrid or Barcelona will be his most likely destinations next summer.

This is according to SportsMole, who reports that according to The Times, Sancho’s first-choice destination is Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both monitoring his situation.

In case you did not know, Manchester United have been keen on signing the Borussia Dortmund ace for quite some time now, but his valuation of over £100million along with Dortmund’s unwillingness to sell have made things hard for the Red Devils so far.

But over the past few weeks, talks of the 19-year-old leaving Germany have gained pace, despite his club’s chief Michael Zorc ruling out a move for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

“We’ve cleared everything internally in the team and with the player. It’s done, we’re looking forward. Jadon [Sancho] is another regular player and he is part of our team,” Zorc said in a recent press conference, before adding:

“I believe that when he came on against Barcelona, ​​we witnessed a good response and he did a very good job. I do not have the impression that he wants to prepare for a January move. We talked to him and his agency.”