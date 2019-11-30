Major setback for Manchester United as key target’s January move gets ruled out by club chief

Premier League giants Manchester United have been handed a major setback in the transfer market, as Borussia Dortmund’s chief Michael Zorc ruled out a move for Jadon Sancho in the upcoming January transfer window.

Recently, it was reported that Sancho is unhappy at Borussia Dortmund right now, despite having risen as one of the most exciting future prospects in football over the past couple of years. During the recent Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, he was substituted as early as the 36th minute – and his subsequent benching in the Champions League game against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona made matters worse for the 19-year-old.

However, despite ongoing speculation that the England international will soon leave Germany in pursuit of new challenges in bigger clubs, Michael Zorc revealed that he expects him to remain at the club, at least for the rest of their ongoing 2019-20 campaign.

“We’ve cleared everything internally in the team and with the player. It’s done, we’re looking forward. Jadon [Sancho] is another regular player and he is part of our team,” Zorc said in a recent press conference, before adding:

“I believe that when he came on against Barcelona, ​​we witnessed a good response and he did a very good job. I do not have the impression that he wants to prepare for a January move. We talked to him and his agency.”

The news comes as a major blow for Manchester United, who were keen to sign him in January.

Apart from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Barcelona are also rumoured to be interested in Sancho.

Quotes via SportsMole.