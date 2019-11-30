Barcelona star threatens to leave club due to lack of game time

In a recent interview, Barcelona star Arturo Vidal opened up on his future and revealed that he could consider leaving the La Liga giants, if he no longer feels important at the club.

Vidal moved to Barcelona from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2018 August, for a reported transfer fee of €18million. Though his arrival at the Camp Nou was a surprise to many, he cemented his place within the first-team with a series of virtuoso performances in the 2018-19 season.

So far, the former Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen ace has played 66 matches for the Blaugranas, scoring seven times and assisting another eight goals.

However, despite his fine form, the 32-year-old is not a guaranteed starter under manager Ernesto Valverde – in fact, he has made only three La Liga starts this season, and as mentioned earlier, has suggested that he could move on if he continues to face a lack of game time.

“I would like to be here at Barcelona always but I must be objective and live day by day,” Vidal said, before adding:

“If in December or when the season ends, that I don’t feel I’m important here, I will have to find a solution and broaden my horizons to be important.”

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, Vidal has made a total of 13 appearances so far, recording four goals and one assist.

Quotes via Sport.