Blow for Manchester United as long-term defensive target signs new contract with improved release clause

Manchester United continue to be linked with the very best players the football world has to offer. Ever so often the Red Devils end up making a move for one of their targets, thus drafting him into their team. However, they may have to pass on one key target after he signed a new contract with his current club, thereby increasing his release fee.

Long-term Manchester United target, Ruben Dias, has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with SL Benfica. The Portugal international has signed up until 2024 and has also agreed on an improved release clause of €100 Million.

“Throughout this time I’ve always been quiet, just like the club. Much is being said today, but little is true. My mind has always been where it had to be. Over time, and [after] making a lot of sense to me and the club, we have reached this agreement,” Dias said.

“In my mind [I have} only one thing: winning, bringing titles to this [club]. I believe this was the main reason for this renovation. I am very happy.”

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dias recently. However, the two Premier League giants may now decide to look elsewhere, with the centre-back’s termination clause hiked up to €100 Million. As such, if any club does agree to pay the full amount for him, they will effectively be paying a world-record fee for a defender. Harry Maguire currently holds that record, after he signed for Manchester United in a deal worth €87 Million before the 2019/20 season.