Reports: Chelsea shortlist two attackers as replacements for Willian

Chelsea could end up losing two ‘number 10s’ in back-to-back seasons, with forward Willian yet to sign a new contract. The Brazil international is seemingly in negotiations with the club, however, any telling progress is yet to be made. The Blues, as a result, have identified two players to replace him with.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Chelsea are targetting Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho to replace Willian. The Brazilian is in the final year of his contract at the club and could leave for free next summer if an agreement to extend his deal isn’t reached by then.

Willian, meanwhile, has reiterated his desire to sign a new deal with Chelsea, stating that he will not talk to other clubs regarding a pre-contract in January 2020.

“I don’t want to talk to [other clubs] because I have a contract until the end of the season. I am a Chelsea player but I just want to say the club know what I want to do.”

The West London side, on the other hand, insists that a contract has been tabled for their star player.

Both Zaha and Sancho are in high demand across Europe. While the former has caught the eye of the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, the latter has been turning heads at Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Juventus.