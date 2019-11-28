Reports: UCL boy wonder wants Manchester United move over Real Madrid

Manchester United appear to have been given a boost in their pursuit of Erling Braut Haaland, who has recently emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe.

The Red Bull Salzburg man has already bagged 27 goals in just 19 appearances this season for the Austrian outfit, and has understandably become the next big thing in front of goal.

What is interesting is that Haaland has previously worked under current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who handed the Norwegian his debut at his previous club Molde.

And it is because of that association that Haaland reportedly wants to choose United over other interested clubs such as Juventus and Real Madrid, report AS.

“I don’t think it’s the time now for me to talk about other team’s strikers,” Solskjaer said last month when asked to talk about potential striking options in the upcoming transfer window.

“I spoke about Harry Kane and now Erling.

“I don’t think it’s right for me.”

Regardless, Haaland’s availability in the January transfer window will be key for the Red Devils, who have struggled to score goals consistently this season, despite the obvious talent in their front three of Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.